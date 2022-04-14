JOPLIN, Mo. — Most veteran advocacy groups in the Four States are made up primarily of men who’ve served their country.

But a new group is forming to try and change that. It’s called “Kefi” which is Greek for “the spirit of joy.”

Ted Donaldson, who started Compass Quest in the Joplin area six years ago, says it’s time to form a group specifically for female veterans.

“Springfield has an all woman American Legion Post and that’s unique as far as I know unique in the country and so we know they’ve had some success reaching out to women veterans by providing that kind of closed safe space opportunity for women veterans to get together and that’s kind of what we want to do here,” said Ted Donaldson, Founder, Compass Quest Veterans Advocacy Group.

If you’re a female veteran, or you know one that might be interested in learning more about Kefi, it’s holding a coffee social at Joplin Avenue Coffee Company on Saturday April 23rd at 9:30 a.m.

You can also learn more about the group by following this link here.