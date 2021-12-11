Community pickup day for Newton County Food Basket Brigade

NEOSHO, Mo. — The Newton County Food Basket Brigade hosted a community-wide pickup Saturday morning.

Area volunteers collected non-perishable items and brought them to the Newton County Fairgrounds to be sorted ahead of next Saturday’s distribution day.

Food was collected from residences, local businesses and local schools.

Officials expect to provide food for nearly 950 families this year.

“You see a lot of people that you know and a lot of people that you help,” said Gary Moon, president of the Newton County Food Basket Brigade. “We also have about 250 people per household that we do home delivery for that are handicapped, so just knowing that they’re going to have a good meal for the holidays and enough food to last them–we predict about two weeks is what we try to provide for them.”

Distribution will take place as a drive-thru pickup Saturday, December 18th, at the Newton County Fairgrounds.