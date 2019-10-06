Community members throw on their flannels for annual event

NEVADA, Mo. — Four state residents throw on some flannels to celebrate community and the outdoors.

Nevada Parks and Recreation held the 2nd annual Flannel Fest at Marmaduke Park.

New to this year’s fest included dock dogs, eagle ridge chainsaw carving, and the timberworks lumber jack show.

And of course, there was live entertainment by the Barnstormers.

This free event allows the community to come together and try something new.

Tera Mcfarland, Nevada Parks and Recreation Services Manager, says, “That’s kind of what parks and recreation does and what the city is looking to do, so this is a good example of something. We had over 60 volunteers here that made it possible.”

Nevada Parks and Recreation will be holding their Fall-A-Palooza November 15 and 16 at the community center.

If you donate to the Nevada Animal Shelter, you can shop the VIP hours on Friday.