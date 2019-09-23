Community members raise money to help local woman with medical bills

JOPLIN, Mo. — The community comes together to help one woman with her medical costs.

In May, Jennifer Brandon was rushed to the emergency room after dealing with pain from cysts on her spine.

Her time in the hospital left her with a pretty hefty bill.

Her friends, who are a part of the Joplin VFW Post 534, decided to hold a benefit to help her with the costs.

For five dollars, attendees could purchase food and participate in auctions with the funds going to help Jennifer.

And she says her heart is warmed by the generous gesture.

Jennifer Brandon, beneficiary, says, “It’s very… it’s awesome. It’s very heartening, you know, to make you feel like you’re part of the community and they’ll do anything for you.”

For those who weren’t able to make it out but still want to help Jennifer, you can drop off donations at your local VFW, and just let them know you would like to donate to her cause.