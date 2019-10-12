Community members participate in annual Heart Walk to raise awareness

JOPLIN, Mo. — Wellness advocates head to Missouri Southern to raise awareness for heart health.

The American Heart Association hosted their Four States Heart Walk on Saturday morning.

Participants walked a mile around campus and heard from this year’s honoree of the walk, Dylan Gallup.

Gallup was born without a pulmonary valve, causing him to need many operations to help him lead a normal life.

Now, at 16 years old, Gallup says he’ll forever be grateful for the services the American Heart Association provided him and his family with.

Program organizers are happy to see such a large turn out for such a good cause.

Dylan Gallup, honoree, says, “Without the American Heart Association, I wouldn’t be standing here. They do so much research, and they raise so much money to help fix things in the heart. Without them, my problem would have not been fixed, and I would not be standing here today.”

Kelli Perigo, chairperson of Four States Heart Walk, adds, “We were so excited to see so many members of the community, and our sponsor companies come out today to share in the heart walk activities.”

The goal for this year’s fundraiser was $65,000.

A preliminary look at this year’s funds raised shows that they are already up from last year’s walk.