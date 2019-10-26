Community members participate in annual event to support Special Olympic athletes

JOPLIN, Mo. — Four state residents brave the cold for Special Olympic athletes.

The Rivers Bend Campground hosted the inaugural Great Pumpkin Splash Festival on Saturday.

Participants jumped in Shoal Creek to raise money for the 1,600 Special Olympic athletes in Southwest Missouri.

There was also a live auction, vendors, and a wing cook off with proceeds going toward the organization as well.

Rivers Bend used to hold the Polar Plunge in February, but the committee decided to try something new this year.

Robin Anderson, Development Director, says, “The new event thing is very exciting to us because we are just doing a little twist, and it is something a little different than what we’ve done in the past. We have a great committee that has pretty much done this on their own.”

The committee hopes to make the event bigger and better next year.