Community members learn about the past during annual Prairie Day event

DIAMOND, Mo. — Community members were able to go back in time and learn about life on the prairie in the late 1800s.

George Washington Carver National Monument hosted their biggest event of the year called Prairie Day.

Visitors were able to hear from story tellers about what the prairie life was like when Carver and his family were alive.

Over 750 people attended the event, and they saw live demonstrations of soap making, basket weaving, and apple cider pressing.

Diane Eilenstein, George Washington Carver employee, says, “We hope they learn the history of George Washington Carver, his mother Mary, and his brother Jim. We hope that they learn about prairie preservation, and we hope that they learn from our local organizations that make this event possible”

Eilenstein says the event wouldn’t be possible without the 130 volunteers that helped this year.