Breaking News
DPS Trooper in serious but stable condition after mass shooting in Odessa

Community members learn about schools during Restoration Period

Local News

by: Joie Bettenhausen

Posted: / Updated:

NEOSHO, Mo. — Four state residents head to Neosho to learn more about schools during the Restoration Period.

George Washington Carver National Monument held a presentation at the Historic Neosho Schoolhouse.

Carver attended school there in 1876 at the age of 12.

This building was bought in 1872 to be a school for African Americans and was open until 1891.

The Carver Birthplace Association bought the property in 2012 and restored the foundation, roof, windows, and door.

This historic site provides a place for visitors to learn more about the area’s history.

Valerie Baldwin, George Washington Carver National Monument park guide, says, “It tells a part of the story that isn’t well talked about or as well known. It’s just kind of nice to be able to see a building that still remains, and that represents a time period for education.”

The Carver Birthplace Association is working hard to restore the schoolhouse so visitors can go inside.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story