Community members learn about schools during Restoration Period

NEOSHO, Mo. — Four state residents head to Neosho to learn more about schools during the Restoration Period.

George Washington Carver National Monument held a presentation at the Historic Neosho Schoolhouse.

Carver attended school there in 1876 at the age of 12.

This building was bought in 1872 to be a school for African Americans and was open until 1891.

The Carver Birthplace Association bought the property in 2012 and restored the foundation, roof, windows, and door.

This historic site provides a place for visitors to learn more about the area’s history.

Valerie Baldwin, George Washington Carver National Monument park guide, says, “It tells a part of the story that isn’t well talked about or as well known. It’s just kind of nice to be able to see a building that still remains, and that represents a time period for education.”

The Carver Birthplace Association is working hard to restore the schoolhouse so visitors can go inside.