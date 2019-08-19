Community members in Columbus create diverse forms of art

COLUMBUS, Kan. — Columbus residents spent their Sunday evening in the park creating different forms of artwork.

It was all a part of the town’s Art In The Park series.

The event was hosted by the Columbus Project to inspire people to follow the book titled ‘I Aint Gonna Paint No More’ by Karen Beaumont.

Pages of the book were posted around the park and according to each line, readers painted a part of their body.

Participants said the interactive event was a great way to bring out the community.

Makenna Andrews, participant, says “It really helped us grow closer together, and we had a fun time doing it.”

The Columbus Fire Department also made an appearance at the event to help the participants wash off their paint.