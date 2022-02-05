CARTHAGE, Mo. — The community is coming together to help a child fighting cancer.

18-month old Easton Ghumm was diagnosed with brain cancer before Christmas.

This afternoon the VFW Post 2590 in Carthage and the Auxiliary held a fish fry fundraiser and silent auction for the toddler’s treatment.

Easton had one surgery at St. Jude’s in Memphis Tennessee and will start chemotherapy soon.

“Very proud very proud lot of great people at this post over here. Thank you very much,” said Joshua Ghumm, Easton’s Grandfather.

The family is also selling t-shirts to raise money.

They cost $10 and can be purchased online.

To purchase a t-shirt or donate click here.