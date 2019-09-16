Community members head to Civil War Ranch for annual event

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Four state residents looking for something new or gently used head to the ranch.

Joplin Area Pickers Market held the 4th annual “Pickin’ On The Ranch” this weekend at Westwood’s Civil War Ranch in Carthage.

Vendors from across the midwest filled barns, the arena, and the grounds of the ranch.

Visitors had their choice of vintage items, antiques, and handmade goods to take home.

Coordinators of this traveling Fall Pickers Market say they enjoy having this event at unordinary places to make the picking experience more fun.

Jackson Bishop, event coordinator, says, “Well we wanted something different. You know, there’s a lot of events that are held in convention centers and banquet centers, and we wanted something a little more rustic. This will be a little bit of a more enjoyable experience for people to come out and enjoy.”

The Fall Pickers Market will be traveling to Lincoln, Illinois in just three weeks.