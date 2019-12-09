Community members head to Carl Junction for annual Christmas Parade

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — One southwest Missouri city’s Main Street is filled with residents getting into the holiday spirit.

On Sunday, locals came out to enjoy the Carl Junction Christmas Parade.

More than 50 entry groups attended this year, including floats from local organizations from both Carl Junction’s High School and junior high bands, as well as Santa Claus.

Traditionally, the parade is on the first Sunday in December, but the group decided to push it back a week.

This is the second year the Carl Junction Lions Club has hosted the event and one of their members say that it wasn’t just the Carl Junction community that came out to celebrate the season.

Leona Stice, Carl Junction Lions Club President, says “We had floats and entries from outlying areas. Everything wasn’t from Carl Junction. We had Lamar, we had someone from Baxter Springs, and these Car Buddies. All these cars were from outlying areas. So, a lot away from Carl Junction.

After, the parade residents were invited to come visit Santa Claus at the Carl Junction Community Center.