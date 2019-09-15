Community members gather to compete in golf tournament to honor Brooke Robinson

JOPLIN, Mo. — Community members gather together in support of the Brooke Nicolle Robinson Memorial Foundation.

On Saturday, the foundation’s first golf tournament was held in her honor.

Brooke tragically lost her life in an accident in May of 2017.

So, the non-profit was created on her behalf, which brought locals out to raise money for a special cause.

Funds from the tournament will support local athletes through scholarships, and they will be awarded to those who are in high school or headed to college.

Brooke always did her best to help others in need.

In her name, her parents are continuing her legacy.

Mackenzie Robinson, President of Brooke Robinson Memorial Foundation, says, “Nothing will ever replace or help what happened to us, and the pain we endured on a daily basis. The support this community shows us is overwhelming and gracious, and we will forever be grateful.”

Jay Robinson, Founder Brooke Robinson Memorial Foundation, adds, “As far as the donation, for us to make this a successful event, to raise money for what we are wanting to do, to put money into the community for youth and high school seniors, is unbelievable.”

In addition to the golf tournament, there was an auction and picnic for everyone to enjoy.

Her family hopes to have raised at least $10,000 for the foundation.