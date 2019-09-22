Community members gather at Conservation Center to learn about monarch butterflies

JOPLIN, Mo. — Dozens travel to Joplin to learn about great migrators in the four state area.

The Missouri Department of Conservation held a plant sale and Monarch Festival at the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center.

Visitors learned about monarch butterflies, the life cycle, and their migration to Mexico, which begins at the start of the fall.

Monarchs are the only type of butterfly that travel three thousand miles to hibernate.

To save this declining species, pollinators and milkweeds were sold to the public for food for next year.

Kim Banner, Missouri Department of Conservation Naturalist, says, “We are thrilled to be able to have a hand in trying to educate the public about what they can do to, steps they can take in order to help pollinators, and in particular the monarch butterfly.”

The Missouri Department of Conservation is beginning the planning process for next year’s programs.