Community members come together to celebrate women in arts and culture

JOPLIN, Mo. — Locals enjoy festivities in downtown Joplin recognizing women in arts and culture.

The first Julie Fest Joplin was held on Saturday.

The event featured band performances all day showcasing all female musicians or bands with female leads.

About 30 vendors were there including mostly female artists and business owners.

Julie Joplin Magazine, an online feminist publication for the fourstates, was approached by local artist Jerod Thomas to organize the event.

Savanah Mandeville, Julie Joplin Magazine Founder, says, “Women are still really underrepresented in the music industry. We also wanted to give women a platform to be creative and showcase female musicians to inspire and be positive role models for younger girls.”

Next year, organizers hope Julie Fest will grow even more turning into a possible two day event.

They also hope more bands participate and potentially move the event to Main Street in Joplin to attract more people.