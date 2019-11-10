Community members come together for a special hunter education course

COLUMBUS, Kan. — A special education session welcomes outdoorsmen and outdoorswomen alike in Southeast Kansas.

On Saturday, the Cherokee County K-State Research and Extension Office held a hunter education course.

Those interested in hunting had the opportunity to learn about gun handling, hunting ethics, and safety.

Instructors say the class had a great turn out and they are happy to see so many old and new faces take a liking to spending time outdoors.

Megan Haywood, hunter’s education instructor, says, “We want to encourage them to keep hunting and to carry on those traditions in the hunting experience. We want to keep people active in the outdoors. Hunting is a good experience to have people keep coming in throughout their families and just throughout their lives.”

Saturday’s class lasted about 10 hours with lessons and hands-on activities leading up to a shooting expo and an exam.

At the end of the day, all participants will be certified to hunt anywhere in the nation.