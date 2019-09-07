Community Heroes Music Festival benefits local veterans

NEOSHO, Mo. — Four state residents head to Neosho for a music festival to support local veterans.

Brotherhood of Warriors teamed up with True North Enterprises and 2 Bravo Laser Designs to host the inaugural Community Heroes Music Festival.

Five bands, vendors, local businesses, and resources lined True North Compound to provide the community a fun day out.

All proceeds raised at the event directly benefits Brotherhood of Warriors.

This non-profit provides veterans with hiring programs and housing projects.

Brodi Pursley, of Brotherhood of Warriors Director, says, “It was actually a five year goal of ours when we started True North Enterprises and we made it in less than two and half, so we were just extremely passionate about getting involved in our community and helping our area veterans, so we really just took the leap forward and made it happen.”

The True North Compound will be unveiling their Tommy Hawks room by the end of October.

The room will feature twelve lanes of axe throwing, ping pong, TVs, and a kitchen.