JOPLIN, Mo. — The community continues to show support for the Joplin Police Department.



This afternoon, people gathered at the intersection of 7th and Rangeline in Joplin.



Men, women and children lined the northwest corner holding signs and flags in support of JPD.



Additional flags and signs were planted along the intersection.



“We always have support for our police officers in this community, but this time they need it more than ever, they need to be able to see that we care about them,” says David Lewis, JPD Support Rally Organizer, “It’s a simple event to show a lot of gratitude and appreciation. People are coming from all over to show their support. It’s a huge blessing to see the support that this community has for the police officers and the law enforcement in general.”



Around 30 people participated in today’s rally.



They received honks of support from passing cars, trucks, and even the Joplin Police Department.