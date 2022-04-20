VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — Work in — and on a community garden kicked-off today in Nevada.

For 5 years now, the nonprofit, “On My Own Incorporated” has had a community garden on its property on East Highland Avenue.

This year, a total of 16 four-by-four beds include things like herbs, vegetables, pumpkins — even sunflowers.













Officials use the fresh produce for cooking, arts and crafts and to share with others. The purpose is to engage with the community through learning, wellness and peer support. And the work has its benefits.

“Your well-being, number one. You’re outside, you’re working in the dirt. You are helping something grow. And you have to learn a lot of patience with that, which is really, very wholesome,” said Kelly Day, On My Own, Inc.

Anyone is welcome to participate in the community garden during this season.