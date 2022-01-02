Community comes together to help Baxter Springs couple who lost their home to a fire

BAXTER SPRINGS, Ks. — Family and friends are looking to help a Baxter Springs family who were recently displaced from their home.



On Tuesday Bart Riddle and his fiancé Heather Fishet lost their home on Garfield Avenue to a fire.

Family says the couple lost their three pets and 90 percent of their belongings.



The community has worked to support the family during this time, both in-person and online.



Heather’s mom got involved by organizing a GoFundMe to help the couple find a place to live and buy building materials to help rebuild their home.



“It just makes my heart happy that people are reaching out and giving to these kids. They don’t have to and they’re doing this out of the kindness of their heart,” says Jana Chastain, GoFundMe Organizer.



The couple is currently staying with family in the area while they figure out their next steps.



So far the GoFundMe has raised more than 16-hundred dollars.