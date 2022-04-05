JOPLIN, Mo. — At one time, you could go to a number of places to get caught up on COVID vaccines. But that’s no longer the case, and that’s why you can still do so at the Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri.

Executive Director Stephanie Brady says some area health departments and pharmacies are cutting back on their vaccinations or aren’t providing them at all anymore. But she says the Clinic will continue to do so for as long as necessary.

“We are still doing the COVID vaccine, we have Pfizer, adult Pfizer, every Thursday from 9 o’clock until 4:15 and that’s for ages 12 and up, so anybody who is wanting to get a Pfizer vaccine they just give us a call and we get them on the list. We are taking walk-ins as well for those. We do encourage people to call ahead of time to be sure,” she said.

She says the clinic is also still giving pediatric vaccines once a month.

Brady says the clinic will also start administering new vaccines if and when they become available.