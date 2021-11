JOPLIN, Mo. — You can now call the “Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri” a state champion, of sorts.

It’s earned a “Rural Health Champion Award” from the “Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.” the honor is in regard to the clinic’s proactive response to the pandemic.

It implemented policies and procedures to ensure the health and safety of its patients, staff members and volunteers, and has also been responsible for vaccinating thousands of Joplin Area residents.