Committee out to celebrate Joplin’s 150th anniversary coming in 2023

JOPLIN, Mo. — The city of Joplin is preparing to celebrate a milestone birthday.

Saturday morning the Celebration’s Committee held an Iris Cookie decorating event at the Joplin History and Mineral Museum.

Saturday’s event was the first of many to celebrate Joplin’s 150 anniversary in 2023.

In 1938 the Garden Club helped the iris become the city flower.

The group planted irises at all the entrances of Joplin and now the celebration’s commission and the Tri-State Garden Society are hoping to keep that tradition alive.

Dr. Diane Reid Adams, City Council Liason to the Celebrations Commission, says, “I’m trying to get people to plant iris around the city. Sometimes they take two years to bloom so we’d like to get them in the ground this year. We have several public gardens that have been established and maintained by our parks department.”

The Tri-State Iris Society will be selling irises at the Empire Market on June 12.

The city is selling iris cookie cutters for $10 a piece at city hall.

All proceeds will go towards public events to celebrate the city’s anniversary.