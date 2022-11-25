COMMERCE, Okla. – An elderly woman died in a Thanksgiving Day fire, the state Fire Marshal’s office confirmed on Friday.

The woman’s name has not been released.

Judah Sheppard, State Fire Marshal supervisor said her identity will be released pending a report from the medical examiner’s office.

The one-story rock-veneer residence on North Maple Street was partially engulfed by the fire when firefighters arrived around 9:30 a.m., he said.

“There is no evidence of an explosion, foul play or any criminal activity,” Sheppard said as to the cause of the fire.

State Fire Marshal inspectors were at the scene on Thursday and continue to be on the scene on Friday, he said.