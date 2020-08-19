Commerce man sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug crimes

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ok. — A Commerce man was sentenced Tuesday, August 18th, 2020 for distribution of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

Jorge Alberto Moreno, 39, was sentenced to 9 years in federal prison to be followed by 4 years of supervised release.

On March 2nd, 2020, Moreno pleaded guilty to the charges and admitted that in March 2019, he distributed 25 grams of methamphetamine in exchange for $400.

He further acknowledged that in September 2019, he possessed with the intent to distribute both methamphetamine and cocaine.

During the investigation, law enforcement discovered methamphetamine, cocaine and $32,000 in cash hidden in a closet in Moreno’s home.