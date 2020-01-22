COMING UP: KODE’s Human Trafficking Series, Pt. 2

While the four state area may be a crossroads for commerce, it has been known in recent years to transport more than just goods from one side of the country to the other.

Drugs and human trafficking run along the same roads many of us take every day in the area, and local law enforcement has plans for tackling this issue.

Deja Bickham with KODE Action 12 News has more on these officers’ role in preventing human trade in Part 2 of her series, “Human Trafficking in the Four States.”

Part 1: Keeping their eyes on the road — the mobile army rising up against human trafficking