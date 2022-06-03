COLUMBUS, Kans. — Columbus is celebrating the completion of a community project. Today is the grand opening of the new H&H splash pad. The city has been working on it for about a year and a half.

The project took off after the Houser and Hatfield families donated $150,000 to help cover the cost.

Today’s celebration was the complete summer experience with food, music, and activities like cornhole and axe throwing. Not to mention actual fun in the water.

“Really looking forward to it. I think it’s a wonderful amenity for our community. Really excited to see how our kids interact with it, and it’s just a great addition to the town,” said Jake Letner, Columbus City Administrator.

The splash pad is located inside Discovery Park.

It’s free of charge and will be open daily from 9 A.M. to 8 P.M.