COLUMBUS, Kans. — A southeast Kansas school district is making things more accessible for its students.

The Columbus School District has been named one of the recipients for the 2022 Waste Tire Grant. It’s an annual award from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

$9,000 will go towards resurfacing the playground at Park Elementary with recycled tires. It will help make the playground ADA accessible — which has been a goal for Superintendent Brian Smith.

“I wanted to make all of our playgrounds and so by doing this at Park and then with the bond issue at Central will be moving the students from here up there, that will allow us to build new playgrounds there and actually make all our playgrounds accessible,” said Brian Smith, USD 493 Superintendent.

Other local recipients of the grant are the City of Fort Scott, the Iola School District, and the Cherokee County K-State Research and Extension Office.