COLUMBUS, Kans. — Some Columbus High School students are building their skills…. at building.

Teens from the “Engineering and Production Design” class are putting together an 8 by 12 shed. About a dozen students started working on the build last month, with a wide range of skills getting put to the test.

Freshman Kyler Rahmeier says it’s been a very detail oriented process.

“We have to like put the floor on and all the bases, you can see. Right then you’ve got to put the walls up right, and then we’ve got to get the frame and put up our shingles,” Rahmeier said.

This isn’t the first class project for these students. They also built a playhouse during the first semester of the school year.