COLUMBUS, Kans. — A southeast Kansas City Administrator has submitted her resignation.

The City of Columbus said in a release Friday that City Administrator, Daniela Rivas turned in her resignation effective March 11th, 2022. Rivas is the chief administrative officer, budget officer, and responsible for the day-to-day operations of the City.

Daniela Rivas

Rivas has worked as the City Administrator for the past three years and will be moving to the Wichita area to be closer to family.

“While there is no good time to leave an organization you respect and admire, there is a right time and that time, I believe, is now.” says Ms. Rivas.

“It has been a personal and professional pleasure to have served as City Administrator these last several years. I am grateful for the opportunity and trust I was given to serve the City of Columbus and for the dedicated employees who are passionate about public service, our Mayor and council who continue working to move this community in a positive direction, and the collaborative atmosphere that exists among the various organizations in Cherokee County. I have no doubt that Columbus will continue to accomplish great things.”