COLUMBUS, Kans. — The City of Columbus announced its new city administrator today — and he’s no stranger to the community.

It’s Jake Letner.

He’ll officially begin his duties on Monday. He replaces Daniela Rivas, who’s moving away to be closer to her family.

Letner has been the City’s Community Development Coordinator for the last two-years, helping to secure more than $250,000 in grant money.

“I grew up in Southeast Kansas and over the last couple years I’ve come to find Columbus to be my home. I’ve felt nothing but welcome and support from the community members and I feel like I fit in quite well. I’m excited and humbled for the opportunity to lead the City of Columbus into the future,” said Jake Letner, City Adminstrator of Columbus.

Letner also serves on the board of directors of the Community Health Center, Columbus Pride, and is a volunteer firefighter.