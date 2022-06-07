JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s hard enough to win a state championship just once, but one area school has won three of them in a row. Now they’re setting their sights on a bigger prize, and it doesn’t have anything to do with the playing field.

The school year may be over but this group of students from College Heights Christian High School are still putting their knowledge to the test.

They’ve now completed a Show-Me State three-peat when it comes to scholar bowl, a competition also known as Quiz Bowl. Now it’s on to Nationals this weekend.

The team is led by Gabriel Forrest, who recently graduated from the school and will represent College Heights one last time.

“I didn’t even think we’d ever get to go at the beginning of the year. I never thought I’d get to go to a Nationals, but we’ve been gradually clawing our way up the leader board this entire year. We started ranked around the lower 50’s and we’ve pushed up to about 21,” said Forrest.

“There are questions about international literature and religion, geography and philosophy, and all kinds of science. Literally everything that can be covered in school,” said Avery Baker, College Heights Junior.

“How will that benefit the team in years to come?” asked KSN’s Stuart Price.

“Well I’m going to be going and getting a lot of experience this year, and I’ve already been studying a lot this year for this event so, in future years, the experience I get now should be able to help the team get through the next three years of me doing this,” replied Braxton Davis, College Heights Sophomore.

“Kylan doing geography and some history, and Gabe is arts and lit, and Braxton’s our sciences. Aadyn does history and Ian catches a lot of the stuff, more pop culture, and they do a great job together. They do make a good team,” said Jean Miller, College Heights Scholar Bowl Coach.

The competition not only features both public and private schools in the U.S., it also includes some from outside the country. It’s also the first time in school history to make it this far.

The competition in Chicago gets underway this weekend.