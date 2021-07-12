College graduates are having trouble finding jobs because of the pandemic

JOPLIN, MO – College graduates are having a harder time finding jobs.

“Companies weren’t hiring in the middle of a pandemic.” Says Miranda Green, Graduate.

Green graduated from Webster University in December 2019.

She says after graduating she moved into her aunt’s basement and accepted the first job she was offered.

“A lot of it was Sunday night me crying not wanting to go clock in the next morning at 8:00a.m. because I didn’t want to sit there from 8:00a.m.-5:00p.m. having people yell at me.” Says Green.

She quit after 7 weeks to find a job she enjoyed, and the search for the right fit took a year and a half.

“My advice would be to not settle. Don’t get me wrong, you need to work and pay your bills, but don’t settle for a job where your mental health is put on the backburner.” Says Green,

Missouri Southern says they have seen a drop in graduates finding jobs.

The college judges the success rate based on full time employment, military service, serving in a voluntary organization or program or continuing education.

MSSU says 6 months after graduation 87% of 2020 graduates were in the workforce or continuing their education.

They say that is down 4% from 2019.

“Statistically, there were less jobs available in 2020 versus 2019 so that could contribute to some of the decrease in students finding employment right away.” Says Shakira Gammill, Assistant Director of Career Services.

The university says employers are looking to hire 7% more in 2021 than they did last year.