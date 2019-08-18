College freshman inducted into medical school program

JOPLIN, Mo. — Incoming college freshman are inducted to a one of a kind, medical program in Joplin.

Missouri Southern held a Green Coat Ceremony today for the Yours To Lose, which is an advanced medical school acceptance program.

14 future physicians adorned their new green coats as a symbol of the start of their journey at MSSU.

These students, upon passing their course work, will receive a bachelors in Biology in just three years, and then they will immediately start medical school at KCU Joplin.

With direct admittance into medical school, Southern students can conquer the tough curriculum as a team.

Dr. Marsi Archer, School Of Arts And Sciences Dean, says, “In some ways, it is less stressful. For these students, they are already in medical school as long as they make it through the program, so they’re not competing with one another. It becomes much more of a collaborative sharing and caring kind of community.”

The incoming pre-med students will start their first day of college classes this monday.