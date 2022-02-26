CARTHAGE, Mo. — Collectors from across the four states spent the day purchasing new pieces to add to their collections.

Today the Barton-Jasper County Collectors association hosted its 30th annual spring show at Memorial Hall.

Collectors were selling, buying and trading coins, stamps postcards, sports cards and other collectibles.

“You see continued people come back and back. We originally started out as coins, stamps and baseball cards. As baseball cards kind of went away then more coins and stamps come in. At one time there was Beanie Babies and Hot Wheels and stuff like that,” said Brad Potter, Chairman for the Carthage coin stamp and collectible show.

The next show will be held on July 16 at Carthage Memorial Hall.