JOPLIN, Mo. — Collectors were in Joplin selling rare finds.

Today the “Joplin Collectors’ Mini Expo” held its annual event at Cecil Floyd Elementary.

25 vendors were in attendance selling autographed Funko POP!, vintage comic books, vintage toys, sports cards and other collectibles.

“I meet a lot of people who kind of have like interests and I collect stuff. and I’ve met a lot of people around here who are into the same sort of thing. So we figured we would try it a few years ago and it went well. So just keep doing it and hopefully it gets bigger every time,” said Josh Miller, Organizer.

The Joplin Collectors’ Expo will be holding its bigger show on October first.

Organizers say it will be a bigger show with more vendors, a cosplay contest and a Super Smash Bros. tournament