Collectors make their way to Southeast Kansas to buy, sell and trade

GIRARD, Kans. — On Sunday collectors made their way to Southeast Kansas as an annual tradition made its return.

The Knights of Columbus welcomed back the Annual Southeast Kansas Farm Toy Show inside St. Michaels Hall in Girard.

The tradition started 31 years ago and since then its evolved into one of the biggest fundraisers for the organization. After being canceled last year due to the pandemic, tables were lined with toys from around the four states and beyond.

“It’s really exciting because a lot of people are out early and they’re still here and there’s quite a bit of buying and selling toys,” says Dave Garrett, Knights of Columbus Toy Manager.

Funds raised from today’s event will be used for the Knights of Columbus charity work throughout the year.

The next Farm Toy Show will take place in Nevada during the second weekend of March.