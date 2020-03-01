Collectors come together in Carthage for a special event

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Four state collectors met up in Carthage to buy, sell, and trade some of their most cherished possessions.

The Barton-Jasper County Collectors Association held the 28th annual Spring Coin, Stamp, and Collectibles Show on Saturday at the Memorial Hall.

Collectors from across the four states showed their coins, stamps, post cards, sports memorabilia, and even a Wizard of Oz program from the 1930’s.

One collector says he looks forward to these shows to hopefully complete some of his collections.

Brad Potter, Barton-Jasper County Collectors Association Chairman, says, “I believe it’s trying to fill in some of those hard to get coin holes that you hope to get someday, and then as it’s gone over the years, I’ve upgraded my collection.”

The Fall Coin, Stamp, and Collectibles Show will be August 8 at the Carthage Memorial Hall.