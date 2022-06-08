DELAWARE, Okla. – A Kansas woman died Tuesday in a traffic accident, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Kaelyn Kendrick, 20, of Coffeyville, Kan., died at the scene from massive injuries, the patrol reported.

For an unknown reason, Kendrick’s 2010 Ford Edge, crossed the center line, crashing into a 2021 Peterbilt semi-truck, the patrol reported.

The fatal crash occurred around 1:30 p.m. on US-169 and county road 16.5, approximately one-quarter mile east of Delaware.

Ana Sanchez, 30, of Hamilton, N.J., the driver of the semi-truck, was not injured, the patrol reported.