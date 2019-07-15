Coffeyville woman dies in roll over crash

COFFEYVILLE, Kan. — A 68-year-old woman dies losing control of her vehicle in southeast Kansas.

Charlotte A. Wheeler of Coffeyville was traveling at high speeds on westbound I-166 on Saturday around 8:50 in the evening.

Kansas Highway Patrol says she veered off on the left shoulder.

While attempting to get back on course, she flew into a ditch before rolling multiple times.

Wheeler was ejected out of the vehicle and the vehicle was found on its roof beside a fence.

Kansas Highway Patrol reports she was not wearing a seat belt at the time.