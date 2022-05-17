MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kans. — A homicide investigation was launched Monday following the discovery of a man that was found dead in a Coffeyville home.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) was called to assist the Coffeyville PD and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigation after CPD’s Crime Scene Response Team found a deceased person Monday morning.

Around 10 AM, the Kansas City Police Department received a crime line tip to a dead body in CPD’s jurisdiction – specifically at 1301 W. 7th St. in Coffeyville. This was relayed to CPD who immediately followed up on the tip.

Officers with CPD responded to the reported site where after an observation period, 61-year-old David A Jackson, of Coffeyville, exited the duplex. After briefly questioning him, CPD entered the residence and located the body of 47-year-old Melvin Simpson, Jr., of Coffeyville, with an apparent gunshot wound.

Jackson was arrested and detained on unrelated charges, a KBI release said. An autopsy for Simpson Jr., has been scheduled.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, or the Coffeyville Police Department at (620) 252-6160.