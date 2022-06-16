JOPLIN, Mo. — Men and women golfed, today for boys and girls.

Specifically, the Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Missouri.

It’s 22nd annual Clubbing for the Club golf tournament took place at Eagle Creek Golf Club.

Proceeds go back to the club and will be used for operating expenses, as well as the club’s Summer Kids Program. A program expected to serve upwards of 500 kids this summer.

“This tournament is our second biggest fundraiser of the year so it’s a huge component of what we do for the boys and girls of our area. I mean, everything that we do goes back to our kids,” said Regina Hammons, Boys & Girls Club Event & Marketing Coordinator.

Today’s tournament had both morning and afternoon flights.

Officials were hoping to raise as much as $30,000.