CJ Teen Critically Injured in Bike Vs Vehicle Crash

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — A Carl Junction teenager is in a local hospital with critical injuries following a vehicle versus bicycle crash.

Around 6:18 P.M. Tuesday, an officer with CJPD responded to a crash at the intersection of Ashmore St & Pennell in Carl Junction.

After an investigation it was determined by the department that a westbound vehicle struck a bicycle going eastbound in the westbound lane near the shoulder of the roadway.

The cyclist, a 14-year-old CJ resident was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries. The driver of the vehicle was uninjured.

Names are being withheld as the investigation continues into the incident.