CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Some Carl Junction teens are putting their artistic skills to the test, helping to brighten up a learning space for younger students.

Students in the “Service Learning” class are painting a new mural in the C.J. 2-3 Building Library. The image features, of course, books, but also images associated with popular titles. That’s everything from the Cat in the Hat’s trademark headgear to the Magic School Bus.

School leaders point out it’s just one of the many projects tackled through the “Service Learning” class.

“And it’s where we try to give kids opportunities to give back to others, to our community, to their surrounding communities. They do so many special things all the time,” said Dr. Phil Cook, Carl Junction R-1 Superintendent.

Four “Service Learning” students have been working on the mural – and hope to finish the project shortly after they return from spring break.