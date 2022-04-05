CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Carl Junction lands perfect scores on its annual school bus safety inspection.

Every year, Missouri Highway Patrol inspects every school bus in the state. The goal is to find any defects or safety concerns.

All 51 of Carl Junction’s buses passed with perfect scores and earned a 100% safety rating.

“Well, we have cargo that can’t be replaced, is what I always say,” said Jared Richmond, Director of Transportation. “And you know you can’t replace a kid if a kid gets hurt, you know that’s just unacceptable if that’s something we could’ve prepared for and been, been ready for.”

Carl Junction also competed in what they call a “Bus Rodeo” Saturday with four other area schools.

The rodeo focused on safety tests and inspections… Carl Junction took first place.