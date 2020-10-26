CJ Schools Observe “National Red Ribbon Week”

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Carl Junction Schools are observing National “Red Ribbon Week” from October 26-30.

Red Ribbon Week is an alcohol, drug and violence prevention awareness campaign observed annually in October in the United States.

The goal is to teach students the do’s and don’t of drugs as well as how to make positive choices when it comes to substance abuse. Kindergarten through 6th grade will be celebrating all week with different dress-up days.

This movement emphasizes positive choices and futures free from substance abuse.

You can find the week’s dress-up themes below.