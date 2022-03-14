CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Some Carl Junction students are working on a project in honor of JPD fallen officers.

The C.J. Chapter of the Future Business Leaders of America will hold an online auction to raise money for the families affected. They’re currently collecting items to sell, everything from NFL collectibles to gift cards and Easter baskets. Students say the “Back the Blue” fundraiser is a chance to help support emergency responders.

“Any day that they – they’re on the lines, they’re protecting us. They’re doing anything in their power to save us. And they’re selfless,” said Addi Dowan, C.J.H.S. Student.

The online auction will run March 26th and 27th.

If you would like to donate items or an Easter basket you can contact Mrs. Wimmer at rwimmer@cjr1.org. You can also check out their Facebook page here.