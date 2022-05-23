CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Carl Junction School District is adding a new counselor to its staff. Monday night, the school board approved adding a second counselor for the K-6 grade levels. He or she will be based in the 2-3 building, will teach in the classroom, assist with testing, and also fill in when needed with 4th, 5th and 6th graders.

“At this point it’s going to be someone else that’s really going to help kids. As far as where and when that’s not decided yet. But it’s going to be a person that’s well utilized,” said Dr. Kathy Tackett, Assistant Superintendent in Charge of Curriculum and Instruction.

The plan is to hire the new counselor before the next school year.