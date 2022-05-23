CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Carl Junction School District is changing how it evaluates the performance of its teachers.

Monday, the School Board approved four revisions for the next school year. The district will work on engaging students in the content. Shorter and more frequent evaluations of teachers will be implemented– instead of doing one or two full class period once a year. Newer teachers will also get some help.

“The newer teachers, a lot of times need more specific help from our principals. I like our principals to be instructional leaders. They will work on specific instruction with our newer teachers. Our tenure teachers are our teachers who have been here longer, have built up those skills themselves,” said Dr. Kathy Tackett, Assistant Superintendent in Charge of Curriculum and Instruction.

Teachers will also be evaluated based on different standards that apply to their curriculum.