CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Carl Junction school district is refreshing its laptops for the upcoming school year.

Last week the school board approved purchasing more than $1,200 Dell Chromebooks for the high school and will replace any older laptops in the district.

The new laptops will be replacing all four-year-old Chromebooks and the district will auction off the old computers.

“Our district made a commitment several years back to be one to one with our students in grades five through twelve. We actually started in high school then worked our way down to the lower grade levels. And we feel like its important that they have a device available so they have access to content online and to online learning platforms,” said Dr. David Pyle, Assistant Superintendent for Operations.

The upgrade is costing the district $356,000.